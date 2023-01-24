television

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

Adult Swim confirmed the news in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Adult Swim announced Tuesday that it has cut ties with Justin Roiland, the star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty," as he faces felony domestic violence charges.

The cable channel retweeted a statement from the official "Rick and Morty" Twitter account that it intends to continue with the show's seventh season but that it has "ended its association with Justin Roiland." Adult Swim confirmed the news in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Roiland, who voices title-characters Rick and Morty, will be recast, according to Marie Moore, senior vice president of communications at Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Adult Swim.

