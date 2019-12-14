At Least Three Dead After Probation Officer Barricaded Herself in California Home

At least three people are dead after a woman barricaded herself inside an Ontario, California, house early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Ontario Police said they responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning and found a man, allegedly the suspect's husband, outside a home on F Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the woman and police exchanged gunfire before she ran inside the home.

A neighbor said he was evacuated during the standoff after hearing loud yelling then gunshots.

After an hours-long standoff, SWAT entered the home and found the woman and two children dead inside, according to police.

The man shot outside the home was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities said the woman was a probation officer for San Bernardino County.

Police said no police officers were injured during the shooting.