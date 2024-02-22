Nationwide cellphone service outage impacting AT&T customers, other carriers

Several cellular services providers in the U.S. appeared to be experiencing outages Thursday morning, according to the outage tracking site Downdetector.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers began reporting issues with their services around 3 a.m. ET Thursday. There are also network issues with Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile and other regional services.

A spokesman for Verizon told NBC News that they don't see any issues on their network and believes the problem is with other carriers. Verizon customers are only having issues when trying to call a number that is associated with one of the impacted carriers.

NBC reached out to AT&T and T-Mobile and did not immediately hear back.

AT&T has been responding to customer complaints on X, formerly Twitter, but has not yet acknowledged a network outage.

It’s unclear how many customers have been affected or what led to the service disruption.

Several police departments around the country reported difficulties communicating with city phones. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said customers were "briefly unable to contact 911" during the outage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

