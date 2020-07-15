Banksy

Banksy's Last COVID-19 Tags Scrubbed From London Tube Train

“We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location,” Transport for London officials said

This undated photo issued on Tuesday July 14, 2020 by JBPR, shows Banksy's latest work sprayed on the inside of a London Underground tube carriage. Enigmatic graffiti artist Banksy uploaded a video to social media on Tuesday of what appeared to be him in disguise as a professional cleaner spray painting images of rats on the inside of a London Underground train along with messages about spreading the new coronavirus.
@banksy via AP

Even if you are Banksy, tagging is forbidden on London's Underground.

Transport for London, the transportation agency for the greater London area, scrubbed the acclaimed street artist's latest work on the subject of COVID-19 from one of its trains, erasing a visual warning on the dangers of skipping face coverings.

Banksy uploaded a 59-second video to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday that showed him spray painting on a Circle Line train.

Clad in a white boiler suit, mask, goggles, and an orange jacket with the words “stay safe” on the back, he climbed on the train under the guise of being a maintenance worker.

He then stenciled his trademark rats in discreet corners of a train car. One memorable image shows a sickly rat with a runny nose that sneezes and spreads a spray of droplets across a window.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Okla. Gov Tests Positive; Walmart, Sam's Club to Require Face Masks

tax day 6 hours ago

July 15 Is Tax Day: Here's What to Do If You Haven't Filed Yet

Transport for London officials say the works were removed because of a strict anti-graffiti policy. But they are hoping Banksy might be persuaded to tag again.

“We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location,” the agency said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BanksycoronavirusLondon
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us