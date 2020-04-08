Bernie Sanders Drops 2020 Bid, Leaving Joe Biden as Likely Nominee

Bernie Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont known for his ambitious Medicare for All health plan and for building a strong grassroots coalition across the United States, is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, NBC News has confirmed.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden. Sanders' move to end his campaign is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

Sanders' announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders will make it official here that his campaign is coming to an end. https://t.co/CUQFiYbqvW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 8, 2020

Sanders' team had said that in the immediate term he was "focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Sanders had used the pandemic outbreak to advocate for universal, government-funded health coverage, the issue central to his campaign.

But in the end Biden's formidable lead and the dislocation brought by the pandemic left Sanders under increasing pressure to step aside.

A front-runner in the early states, Sanders had promised to increase Democratic turnout by drawing younger voters, minorities and working-class people to the polls. Strong support among Hispanics lifted Sanders to victories in Nevada and California, but Biden trounced him in South Carolina and throughout much of the Deep South that voted on Super Tuesday. Biden especially ran up the score with African Americans.

Biden also bested Sanders in Michigan, a top prize and a blow for Sanders, who had been counting on winning the state where he upset Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.

Both Sanders and Biden had canceled rallies as the country tried to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Biden's earlier wins in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday prompted a cascade of endorsements, including from former primary rivals Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. He also nabbed Andrew Yang's endorsement Tuesday night.

Sanders had countered the parade of Democratic firepower lining up behind Biden by securing the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and deploying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on his behalf.

Sanders, an independent who has served in Congress since 1991, says he’s bucked the establishment of both parties with decades with unpopular stands that would give him the credibility to lead a political revolution “from the bottom up.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.