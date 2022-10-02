Joe Biden

Bidens to Visit Florida, Puerto Rico This Week in Wake of Hurricanes

Both Puerto Rico and Florida have been hit with catastrophic storms in the month of September

By Brendan Brightman

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit both Florida and Puerto Rico this week after strong hurricanes devastated both regions in recent weeks.

The White House announced the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 3, and Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5. No additional details were provided on the upcoming trip at this time.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico this past month, leaving many on the island without power as strong winds and floodwaters damaged the island. Fiona hit the island more than five years after Hurricane Maria brought widespread damage and crippled the island's power grid. Puerto Rico was still recovering from Maria when Fiona hit.

Hurricane Ian landed on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm this past week. It has already been called one of the deadliest and costliest storms in US history. As of early Sunday morning, at least 77 people had died from Ian, with millions of dollars in damage already assessed.

