Black Lives Matter Mural at Trump Tower Vandalized Again by Repeat Offender

A woman who has already been arrested once for throwing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower was arrested again for doing exactly the same thing.

Police say 39-year-old Juliet Germanotta acted alone this time in vandalizing the mural on Fifth Avenue. She was caught on camera Wednesday on her knees, spreading blue paint all over the yellow mural with her hands. The mural supporting the movement for racial justice has been vandalized several times since it was painted on July 9.

Germanotta and two other women were arrested the last time the mural was painted over on July 17. The vandalism appeared to be a coordinated effort involving about 10 people. There were plans going around on social media with a group of people discussing pulling off the stunt.

When the mural was painted, Germanotta told News 4 at that time that she would come back to deface the mural. When a bystander said she would go to jail, Germanotta said, "I don't care. There's no bail." She was charged again Wednesday with criminal mischief.

The mural has been called by President Donald Trump as a "symbol of hate," but the words coined after the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, a Florida teen who was shot by neighborhood watch George Zimmerman, have become a movement for racial justice.

"Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message," Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the mural was painted.

The mural is one of five found in each of the city's five boroughs.

