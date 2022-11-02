Bond Set at $1 Million for Man Accused of Driving Through Waterbury, Conn. Crime Scene

A man who is accused of driving through an active crime scene as police were investigating a fatal crash in Waterbury Tuesday night, hitting a police cruiser, leading police on a chase and throwing heroin from his car is being held on more than $1 million bond, police said.

Police have identified the suspect as Myrice Hodge, 35, of Waterbury.

He is a prior resident of New York City and has a history of arrests in both states, Waterbury police said. They said he has a pending case in Naugatuck and had been released on $50,000 bond.

The investigation started on Chase Avenue, here police were investigating after 42-year-old Merton Larmore, of New Milford, was struck and later died from his injuries. The driver involved in that crash remained at the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Hodge drove through the crime scene around an hour and a half later.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Hodge was driving erratically, did not listen to the police officers, backed up and hit a Waterbury police cruiser and caused extensive damage, then fled. The officers ran after him.

“These officers put their lives in risk at that point. It was a very dangerous scene,” Spagnolo said.

Hodge, who was driving a Jaguar, continued to flee, jumped over a curb and into a commercial parking lot and eventually left the scene, Spagnolo said.

Officers were eventually able to stop the car and take the Hodge into custody near Bradley Avenue after he rammed into a porch and led police on a foot chase, police said.

During the pursuit, Hodge threw what police said was an extensive amount of heroin out of his car onto Highland Avenue, and officers recovered it later.

Spagnolo saidit was a very dangerous situation in the community.

He said Hodge has gang ties and a history of convictions in New York and Connecticut and he has weapons and gun charges in both states.

Hodge has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt at assault first degree, reckless endangerment first degree, evading responsibility, engaging police in a pursuit, motor vehicle offenses and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Spagnolo said Hodge was also served with a warrant was also served that was connected to a domestic situation.

Hodge is being held on $1,005,000 bond.