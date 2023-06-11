A truck fire burning under an I-95 on-ramp has caused a part of the roadway to collapse and the highway to be closed to traffic by officials early Sunday.

NBC's Randy Gyllenhaal reported that officials on scene said they’re investigating after the northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8 a.m. and the southbound side is "compromised."

Gyllenhaal said that officials told him, "the roadway is gone."

All lanes of I95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response. Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes. pic.twitter.com/myNyH0nCiq — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 11, 2023

Sunday morning, just before 9 a.m., Captain Derrick Bowmer, of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said that runoff from the burning truck is also causing explosions underground.

"We will be here for awhile," he said. "We have fire coming out of those manholes."

He also said that commuters should avoid the area as the highways isn't expected to re-open anytime soon.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, on Sunday morning, said he had been briefed on the collapse, and his office was working to asses the situation.

"For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene," Shapiro said, in a statement.

I was just briefed by @PEMAHQ, @PennDOTNews, and @PAStatePolice on the I-95 fire and collapse in Philadelphia.



State Police and PEMA are on the scene assisting local first responders and @PennDOTSec and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023

Concrete and debris from the road could be seen covering the truck on Sunday morning.

But, officials told NBC10 that they aren’t sure exactly what kind of truck it might be as they haven’t been able to get in there to search for a driver.

Just before 7 a.m., smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a burning truck near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp to I-95.

Major fire on 95 North approaching Cottman @FOX29philly @CBSPhiladelphia @NBCPhiladelphia looks like the grass is on fire pic.twitter.com/PKbUYkrWLn — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) June 11, 2023

At about 7 a.m., police vehicles were spotted blocking traffic onto the northbound section of the highway at the Aramingo Avenue exit.

All lanes on 1-95 are shut down in both directions nearing Cottman Avenue exit due to large fire. Smoke is visible. Avoid 1-95 approaching Northeast Philadelphia and expect delays. https://t.co/DydujHbkqr — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 11, 2023

Law enforcement officials have not provided more information as to what may have caused the fire.

Officials have also not yet reported any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

