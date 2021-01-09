George W. Bush

Bush Family's Texas Home Eyed for National Park Designation

From left, former first lady Barbara Bush, President George H.W. Bush and former president George W. Bush hold hands during the invocation during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AP

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

U.S. & World

capitol riot Jan 8

Democrats Plan Lightning Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now

capitol riot Jan 8

Latest Updates: Twitter Bans Trump; GOP Sen. Calls for Resignation

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.

This article tagged under:

George W. BushGeorge H.W. BushBarbara Bush
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us