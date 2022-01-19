bronx fire

Cardi B to Pay Funeral Costs for NYC Apartment Fire Victims

17 people, many from The Gambia, died in the Jan. 9 blaze

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper Cardi B will cover funeral costs for the victims of a deadly Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this month, the city said Wednesday.

"The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund," City Hall said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The fund has raised more than $2.5 million to date, on top of more than $1.5 million raised through various GoFundMe campaigns.

All 17 victims of the fire, many from The Gambia, died of smoke inhalation. Authorities say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, and a door left open allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 21 hours ago

How to Get Free At-Home Covid-19 Test Kits Mailed to Your Door

recall alert 2 hours ago

Ford Recalling 200K Cars to Fix Brake Lights That Don't Turn Off

"“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the rapper said in a statement.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

bronx fireCardi Bbronx fire tragedy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us