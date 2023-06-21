Los Angeles

Video shows moment singer Ava Max is slapped by fan during show in Los Angeles

The incident happened a few days after a person threw a cell phone and hit Bebe Rexha in the middle of a concert.

By Clara Ramirez

The pop star Ava Max said she was hit by a concertgoer who got on stage during her show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Ava Max wrote on her Twitter account.

Videos captured by audience members who were close to what happened show how a man is being stopped by a security guard. However, the man manages to extend his left arm and hits Ava Max in the face.

The 29-year-old singer, famous for her song "Sweet But Psycho," continues for a few seconds but leaves the stage soon after.

Ava added in her message, "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in Los Angeles!"

The incident occurred at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles a few days after another fan threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert in New York.

Bebe Rexha posted a photo after the incident showing a bruised left eye and bandages across her left eyebrow.

Lea esta historia en español aquí.

