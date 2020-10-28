CT In Discussions With Massachusetts After Adding Bay State to Travel Advisory

Massachusetts was added to Connecticut's latest edition of the COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus on Tuesday, which would place restrictions on travel back and forth between the neighboring state, but the Gov. Ned Lamont said he's speaking with the governor of the Bay State to work something out.

A day after Massachusetts landed on Connecticut's travel advisory, Lamont said enforcing a travel advisory with a neighboring state is impossible to enforce.

“It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. People are driving across the border to get milk or something else,’ Lamont said.

It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. Gov. Ned Lamont

With the holiday season quickly approaching, experts are suggesting creating a family or community bubble as the safest way to enjoy this year's holiday celebrations while reducing your risk of COVID-19 and the flu. NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker shares a holiday bubble checklist that your holiday group can adopt in the days and weeks before your gatherings to ensure everyone stays safe.

Lamont said he’s had good conversations with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We’re going to work out something very soon to include Massachusetts, along with our other regional states – Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.”

Rhode Island was also on the list, but was removed on Tuesday, according to the state's travel website. The governor's office provided additional detail Tuesday evening in a press release on Rhode Island's exclusion from the list.

"New Jersey and Rhode Island meet the criteria for the travel advisory, however given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, they are not being included on the list of states required for a mandatory quarantine. That said, Governor Lamont highly discourages, to the extent practical, all nonessential travel to limit the spread of COVID-19," the update from the governor's office stated.

The travel advisory does provide some exceptions for workers coming to the state. The advisory does not apply to individuals remaining in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. There is also an exemption for workers coming to and from Connecticut who are considered essential, including those "who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees," according to the state's website.

Last week, just one day after announcing plans to change the COVID-19 travel advisory criteria, Gov. Ned Lamont reversed that decision, saying instead that he has reached an agreement with New York and New Jersey to keep travel open between all three states.

Lamont said it’s a lot easier to patrol people who are not coming in by car, so he’s leaving the travel guidance in place for other states where people are more likely to come by plane.

The state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday is 4.1 percent. It's the highest since early june, the governor said.

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list. Lamont said last Tuesday that he spoke with Gov. Cuomo in New York and Gov. Murphy in New Jersey and came to an agreement that will treat all three states as a region and allow people to travel between the states regardless of the metrics. However, the governor is also urging everyone to limit non-essential travel and stay close to home.

“What we decided to do was, for our three states – we’re almost like we’re one region -- so there’s going to be no travel advisory for as regards travel among our three states and that said, urge everybody to stay close to home as best you can," Lamont said.

Lamont previously said he also planned to reach out to Massachusetts and Rhode Island to discuss the possibilities between those states.

One day before, Lamont had said the state was considering changes to the travel advisory metrics.

The governor has announced changes in the criteria to add states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. Hotspots will now be defined as having 10 cases per 100K people, and a 5% positivity rate.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of 10/27/20

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

There have been 45 fines given out to people not following out-of-state travel requirements, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. Someone who travels out-of-state has to fill out a travel form, show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions