Customs and Border Protection Officers Now Protected From Disclosing Information to Public

The Trump Administration has made it more difficult for the public to access documents and information border enforcement and policies.

In a Jan. 31 email, first published by The Nation’s Ken Klippenstein and obtained by NBC 7, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan informed staff that President Donald Trump had designated CBP a “security agency.”

In doing so, according to the email, Morgan says CBP officers will be protected from having their names and investigations released to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

“I am pleased to announce CBP has been designated as a Security Agency under Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) official Data Release Policy, effective immediately,” wrote Morgan. “Previously, only frontline law enforcement, investigative, or intelligence positions held this designation. This policy change now protects all CBP employee names from subsequent responses to Freedom of Information Act requests or other public disclosures for CGP employee data.”

The designation places immigration authorities in the same regard as Federal law enforcement agents and other intelligence workers, such as the FBI or Secret Service.

“Out of concern for the safety of our workforce, CBP leadership advocated for and recently received [Office of Personnel Management’s] agreement to designate CBP as a Security agency, protecting CBP’s employee’s information from OPM’s disclosure policy.”

On Tuesday, spokespeople for CBP and the Office of Personnel Management confirmed the designation.

Anthony Marucci with the OPM told NBC 7 the “security agency” designation will exclude all information from release that would “constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

But in recent years, open government advocates have said the agency has grown more secretive, and that the public and journalists have had a more difficult time getting documents from requests typically disclosable under the Freedom of Information Act.

But the scope and secrecy inside Customs and Border Protection has been seen in other instances as well. As first reported by NBC 7 Investigates, agents following the migrant caravan compiled a secret database of journalists, activists and social media influencers and placed alerts on their passports as a way to track their movements.

Several civil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Amnesty International, have petitioned the court to order the government to end secretive surveillance at the border.

NBC 7, along with the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, took CBP to court after the agency failed to release records surrounding the database under the Freedom of Information Act.

Recently, the agency agreed to release heavily redacted versions of the records responding to NBC 7’s request.

