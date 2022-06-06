capitol riot

Documentarian Who Filmed Proud Boys to Testify at First Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The House committee is promising to reveal stunning new details about the attack

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A British documentary filmmaker who followed the Proud Boys as the Capitol riot unfolded will appear as a key witness when the House committee investigating Jan. 6 holds its first public hearing Thursday, NBC News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the matter said Nick Quested, owner of Goldcrest Films, will deliver testimony during the panel's primetime hearing.

The House committee is promising to reveal stunning new details about the attack when the first of at least a half-dozen hearings kick off this week.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald TrumpNICK QUESTED
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us