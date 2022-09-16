LGBTQ

Drag Performer, 25, Dies Mid-Performance at Philadelphia Bar

Valencia Prime was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar in Philadelphia's Gayborhood when she collapsed Monday night.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. 

Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. 

"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," the venue said in a statement on social media. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

Tributes from other performers poured in after the news spread. Prime, a transgender woman, had dubbed herself “Philadelphia’s plus-size dancing diva.” 

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

LGBTQPhiladelphiadrag queens
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us