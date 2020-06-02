Fifth Night of DC Protests Over Death of George Floyd Underway

For a fifth night, scores of people are calling for change in D.C.

A large crowd of protesters marched along 16th Street and eventually made their way to the Lincoln Memorial at about 6:30 p.m. - just 30 minutes before a citywide curfew was set to begin. They quickly dispersed once the clock struck 7 p.m.

BREAKING: 1000s of protesters peacefully march from the White House to 14th and Ust. to 16th Street. They are marching against “police brutality.” #GeorgeFloydProtests @nbcwashington @msnbc pic.twitter.com/C7RvYC98pS — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 2, 2020

Crowd outside White House is about to get MUCH larger. Thousands marching down 16th st now. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/H0o1JOq74X — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 2, 2020

They chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter” near the White House late afternoon Tuesday. Many members of the group wore face masks as the coronavirus crisis continued.

In Silver Spring, Maryland, dozens of senior residents of Leisure World, a retirement community, lined Georgia Avenue to protest George Floyd's death. The seniors, many of them hold walkers or in wheelchairs, waved signs to grab the attention of drivers passing by.

#Chopper4 above demonstration outside @LeisureWorldMd - residents of the senior living community are lining Georgia Avenue, joining protests across the country (and appear to be safely socially distancing) @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/QxgQKrZ5KL — Alex Fruin (@afruin) June 2, 2020

An Episcopal priest wearing a face mask reading “I can’t breathe” stood outside St. John’s Church, where a fire was started Sunday night.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence and the perimeter around the White House had been expanded. A smaller group of people was present as of about 4 p.m. than at the same time the previous night.

A curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday as primary elections are underway until 8 p.m. Anyone who’s out to vote will not be in violation of the curfew order.

Metro trains will stop running one hour early, at 8 p.m. Metrobus service will be suspended two hours early, at 9 p.m. Restaurants and non-essential businesses must close.

• An Episcopal Priest wears an “I can’t breathe” mask



• Protester holds a US Flag upside down at the new, taller, Lafayette Square Park, fence.



• National Guard is located at streets near the White House.#GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/iPkI1x1OiI — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 2, 2020

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said federal law enforcement will have a stronger presence Tuesday night.

"There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight. The most basic function of government is to provide security for people to live their lives and exercise their rights, and we will meet that responsibility here in the nation’s capital," he said in a statement.

Hundreds gathered near White House continuing their calls for justice in the death of #GeorgeFloyd ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/wOhrPx3ehh — Cory (@CoryNBC) June 2, 2020

D.C police say they arrested more people Monday night than any other night thus far. More than 300 people were arrested Monday. Eighty-eight were arrested Sunday night, when people clashed with law enforcement, set fires and vandalized businesses.

President Donald Trump said Monday evening that he would send "thousands and thousands of heavily armed" forces to the city that night. But D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no soldiers were seen in local streets.

Trump administration officials discussed the possibility of federalizing D.C.'s local police force, the mayor's said Tuesday.

News4's Mark Segraves read the 1973 District of Columbia Home Rule Act and discussed the issue with legal scholars. Sec. 740 of the act allows the president to assume control of the local police, with restrictions.

Bowser at a press conference on Tuesday responded to a question about how that clause works, indicating that it's not as simple as the president making a stroke of the pen. She didn't comment further.

These people just showed up to clean graffiti in DC after protests / riots. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bfdW9L5fxK — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 2, 2020

Bowser opposed the move and said D.C. was prepared to fight in court if President Trump moved to assume control. The administration backed off, the mayor's office said.

Federal forces used tear gas and force on largely peaceful protesters to get them away from St. John's Church shortly before the curfew started Monday. Trump briefly visited the church, holding a Bible, as photos were taken.

Bowser called that move "shameful."

“I didn’t see any provocation that would warrant the deployment of munitions, especially for the purpose of moving the president," she said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

D.C. is holding primary elections on Tuesday, complicated by the double whammy of a global pandemic and unrest.

Polls will stay open until 8 p.m., one hour after the curfew is set to take effect. Bowser said voters will be exempt from the curfew.

The District has opened 20 voting centers and previously urged residents to vote by mail, a change made due to the coronavirus. Typically there are 144 voting centers in the city.