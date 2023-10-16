Israel-Hamas War

From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

NBC News has compiled testimonials from survivors, detailed satellite imagery of the aftermath and video from the attack itself to piece together a comprehensive timeline of the deadly assault.

NBC News/Getty Images

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, murdering at least 260 festivalgoers and taking an unknown number of hostages.

Watch the powerful new investigation here.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
