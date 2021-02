Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and discuss the state's ongoing response to the pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes as Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate is trending downward. Wednesday's infection rate was at 3.77% and the state's seven-day average was below 4%.

The governor's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article when it happens.