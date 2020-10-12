coronavirus in connecticut

Lamont to Hold COVID Briefing in New London, Urges Vigilance As City Sees Uptick

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut Monday afternoon in New London.

The governor will be joined by the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Dr. Deidre Gifford, to encourage people in New London to be tested for coronavirus and to remain vigilant by adhering to safety protocols.

New London has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for New London last week.

Gov. Lamont and the commissioner will be at the Community Health Center of New London for the briefing at 2 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.

