‘He Will Be Missed’: Manchester Fire Department Mourns Unexpected Death of Rookie Firefighter

Firefighters in Manchester, New Hampshire are mourning the death of 25-year-old firefighter Mason Murphy, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Heartbroken to announce the passing of an active duty member of the @ManchesterFD Firefighter Mason Murphy passed away unexpectedly last evening. Mason Murphy was a fine young man and a dedicated, caring and compassionate professional. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/QAXzDUq6MO — Chief Dan Goonan (@ChiefGoonan) February 17, 2020

According to a statement from Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan, the rookie firefighter died unexpectedly Saturday evening. Goonan called Murphy "a fine young man and a dedicated, caring and compassionate professional.

"He will be missed," Goonan tweeted.

The Union Leader reported that firefighters responded to a report of cardiac arrest and ineffective breathing at a home on Somerville Street Sunday evening. When they arrived, they realized that the victim was Murphy.

Murphy joined the Manchester Fire Department in August 2019, according to Manchester Fire Department.

Goonan told the Union Leader that Murphy was “well liked, well respected in the department already, after just a short time there. Everyone loved him. He was very active with the union and volunteering. Just a great guy.”