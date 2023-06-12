Hoax bomb threats prompt evacuations at Target stores in NH, Vermont

A spate of hoax bomb threats led to the evacuation of numerous Target stores across New Hampshire and Vermont over the weekend.

The threats were believed to be part of a "swatting" event on Saturday night targeting stores in New York, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to WPTZ. Similar threats were received by Target stores in other parts of the country as well.

"I don't think this will necessarily be the end as these email-type threats can be done with a great deal of anonymity,” said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke, whose community received the threats.

He said the Target in South Burlington was closed for about 20-25 minutes while police cleared the building and ensured that it was safe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No arrests have been made. The FBI has taken over the investigation into the threats, working in conjunction with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Target has been hit by vandals and threats recenlty from people opposed to their LGBTQ+ merchandise and displays, which prompted the company to remove some products and relocate Pride Month displays to the back of stores in southern locations last month in response to online complaints and in-store confrontations that it said threatened employees' well-being.