Inmates at Harvey Weinstein Prison Test Positive for Coronavirus: Source

What to Know Two inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus at an upstate New York prison, sources tell News 4

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to the same prison following his 23-year sentencing

The two inmates are among approximately 43,000 inmates currently incarcerated at the prison, the source says

Two inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, a source familiar with the matter tells News 4.

The inmates are incarcerated at the same state prison where Harvey Weinstein was transferred after receiving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein's spokesperson says he is still at the prison but did not confirm any details about his condition.

The two inmates are among approximately 43,000 inmates currently incarcerated at the prison, the source says.

The Niagara Gazette reports that Weinstein is one of the inmates who contracted COVID-19 and may have done so before he was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island earlier this week. New York City officials have since reported more than three dozen positive cases of the novel coronavirus among inmates and employees at Rikers Island.

The upstate prison, six hours by car from Manhattan, is likely just a temporary stop for Weinstein. While he's there, he'll be evaluated to determine which state prison facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

Weinstein, convicted Feb. 24 and sentenced last week, had been splitting time between New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex and a Manhattan hospital.

Weinstein left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing, he returned with more chest pains.