‘It's Sick': Biden Blasts Republican Efforts to Restrict Voting

President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted Republican efforts to restrict voting in numerous states, saying "it's sick."

"I'm convinced that we'll be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing. This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic, what they're trying to do. And it cannot be sustained," Biden told reporters at his first news conference at the White House.

During the hour-long session with reporters, Biden was asked if he was worried about the Democratic Party's midterm prospects should a push to pass federal voting rights legislation fail.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick," Biden responded, referring to the hundreds of restrictive proposals moving through GOP-controlled state legislatures across the country.

