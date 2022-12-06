Jan. 6 Rioter Who Warned of ‘Siege' is Sentenced to 3 Years

A South Carolina man who had warned of a siege on the U.S. Capitol “if the electoral votes don’t go right” was sentenced to three years in prison in the Jan. 6 attack, prosecutors said Tuesday.

George Amos Tenney III, 36, of Anderson, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to two federal counts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Here's George Tenney III assaulting cops at the Capitol and failing to read the red sign explaining the 15 second delay on the fire door: pic.twitter.com/9SCjKBNzfD — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 21, 2022

Tenney was among thousands of rioters who stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was the first rioter to open a set of doors to the Rotunda from inside, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Tenney helped others into the Capitol that day, opened a door for them and held it open, and pushed a police officer aside. At one point he allegedly yelled “stand up, patriots!"

