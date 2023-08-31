Boy, 12, forced to run in sweltering heat collapses and dies during gym class

A 12-year-old California boy begged for water before he collapsed and died during gym class after he was forced to run in the sweltering heat for wearing the wrong clothes.

Yahshua Robinson suffered a medical emergency Tuesday around 11 a.m. during his physical education class at Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore. The temperature at the time was in the low- to mid-90 degrees.

Amarna Plummer said her nephew hadn’t dressed appropriately for P.E. and was told to run for not doing so. She said, according to other students, Yahshua started feeling ill.

"He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer said.

Robinson's condition got worse, and he passed out on the field, Plummer said. Emergency responders arrived a short time later, but Robinson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, leaving his family devastated and furious.

"Why would you have a child in his clothes – he didn't dress out – running a field?” Plummer said.

Plummer said Yahshua’s mother is a P.E. instructor at a different school in the district. According to Plummer, her sister-in-law warned school administrators about the dangerous heat, though it’s unclear to whom she filed this complaint.

"She informs the administration, ‘Do not let any children go out today for P.E.’ And what happened? She gets a call he passed out on the field,” Plummer said.

A Lake Elsinore Unified School District spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles they could comment on specific details about Robinson's death.

The district released a statement saying it was “saddened” to confirm the death “of one of our students due to a medical emergency at one of our LEUSD campuses.” It added that grief counselors are helping students and staff.

But Plummer said someone needs to be held accountable for Robinson's death.

"This is terrible. It happened on somebody else's watch,” she said.

