Lamont Leads the Polls As Votes Start to Come In for CT Governor's Race

Votes are continuing to come in and as it stands, incumbent Ned Lamont is leading the polls. However, the margin is too close to call.

Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski are within five percentage points of each other.

In a recent Quinnipiac University poll, Lamont led his Republican challenger by nearly a dozen percentage points.

Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski spoke to the media when the polls closed around 8 p.m. He said he's feeling good and is confident with the Republican voter turnout.

"We've gotten a terrific reaction everywhere we've been. We're seeing good turnout, certainly from our supporters. And we're excited about tonight," Stefanowski said.

"I think people are ready for a change. You know, we need to make Connecticut more affordable. We need to support police keeping people safe. And we need to let parents start raising their kids again and letting them decide where and what they want to talk to their kids about at the kitchen table," Stefanowski continued.

Stefanowski ran against Lamont four years ago and lost by just a small percent of voters.

Independent candidate Rob Hotaling is also running for the seat.

NBC News has not yet called the race, saying it's too early to call.

For Connecticut residents, inflation and taxes appear to be the most urgent issues facing the state.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has claimed victory for a third term in office. He was competing against first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press is also calling him the winner. NBC News has yet to call the race, saying it's too early to call.

