Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney Says Trump and GOP Backers Threaten Democracy

Cheney took to the House to state her case to keep her leadership position

By Alan Fram

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks on the House floor ahead of the GOP vote on her leadership post, May 11, 2021.
POOL

A combative Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at leaders of her own Republican Party late Tuesday, accusing former President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters of following a path that would “undermine our democracy.”

On the eve of a closed-door meeting when House Republicans seem certain to oust her from a leadership post because of her clashes with the former president, Cheney, R-Wyo., took to the House floor to state her case.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,” Cheney said.

U.S. & World

Israel 18 hours ago

Israel, Hamas Escalate Fighting With No End in Sight

Economy 4 hours ago

US Job Openings Hit Record High as Service, Accommodation Sectors Lead Vacancies

She did not mention party leaders by name. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, R-La., have called for her removal after she repeatedly rejected Trump's false claim that he lost the November election due to widespread fraud, and for his role in encouraging supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Today, we face threat America has never seen before," she told the nearly empty House chamber. "A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.”

Top Republicans have asserted their chief objection has been that as No. 3 House GOP leader, Cheney should be focusing on messages that would help the party win House control in next year's elections, not on internal party divisions over the former president.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Liz CheneyDonald TrumpRepublican PartyKevin McCarthy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us