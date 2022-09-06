Luxe Life: VIP Fantasy Football Experience at Encore Boston Harbor

Fantasy Football enthusiasts can now up the ante on Draft Day by booking a private VIP draft experience in one of Encore Boston Harbor's beautiful two-bedroom residences.

Spacious enough to accommodate up to 15 fellow fantasy footballers, guests can enjoy unbeatable views of Boston Harbor and the city skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows and a spacious dining and living area with a 75-inch flat-screen 4K Ultra HDTV- all while making fantasy football picks alongside friends.

Starting at $750 for a four-hour reservation, a variety of packages are available offering different timeframes, overnight stay options, and menu packages featuring game-day favorites.

If the full VIP experience isn't for you, check out the WynnBET Sports Bar at Encore Boston Harbor you can still get that luxe treatment. Having recently opened last fall inside the official resort of the New England Patriots- Encore Boston Harbor, WynnBET Sports Bar is located on the resort’s casino floor and impressively features more than 60 televisions, a 10-foot high and 123-foot-long immersive video wall, a full-service bar, and cuisine from Shake Shack and Frank & Nick’s- the Italian grab-and-go concept by Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano.

In addition to plenty of lounge and table seating, the space also uniquely offers a 15-seat full-service bar with tabletop video poker, reclining media chairs providing the ultimate game-watching experience, an extra-large spherical digital display showcasing the top sports scores from around the world, and historical sports decor/memorabilia throughout. Perfect for catching every game at every hour, WynnBET Sports Bar is open daily from noon to 2 a.m.