Rhode Island

Man Dies Trying to Save 3 Teens From Rip Current

The man was swept under the water and wasn't found for five to ten minutes

generic beach waves
Shutterstock

A Rhode Island man apparently drowned after jumping into the water to save three teenagers caught in a rip current, police said.

Hoen Chin, 56, of Providence, was visiting Bristol with family and friends on Wednesday, Bristol police Capt. Brian Burke said in a statement.

Chin entered the water at about 2:30 p.m. when two 13-year-old youths and one 14-year-old got caught in the rip current, police said.

Rhode Island

compliance orders Jul 29

10 RI Restaurants, Bars Cited for COVID-19 Violations

Rhode Island Jul 29

RI Extends Phase 3 of Reopening Plan to Aug. 28

Chin was swept under the water and wasn’t found for five to 10 minutes, according to police.

He was pulled from the water by a bystander. Bystanders performed life-saving measures before emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The teens made it to shore safely.

Chin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandBRISTOLdrowning
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us