Manufacturer Recalls Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Shipped Nationwide

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores across the country were recalled Saturday due to potential E. coli contamination, the USDA says.

The recall accounts for nearly 43,000 pounds of beef sold under brand names Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef and produced June 1 by New Jersey company Lakeside Refrigerated Services, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The possible contamination was discovered during a routine check by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall notice said.

The products listed on the recall are marked "EST. 46481." The USDA urged consumers to check refrigerators or freezers for the affected products.

For a detailed list of recalled products and more information, click here.