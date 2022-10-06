Michigan First Responders Throw Parade for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

First responders in Michigan surprised their number one fan with a special parade, pulling out all the stops for a one-of-kind event to help cheer a 3-year-old boy recovering from cancer treatment.

The White Lake neighborhood was filled will police officers, sheriff's deputies, helicopters, firefighters and neighbors who showed up for Archer Bradshaw.

The toddler was diagnosed with lymphatic leukemia a few months earlier and underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

“You’d always just think, it won’t happen to me, or to somebody that I know,” said the boy's mother, Lisa Bradshaw.

The parade was put on by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Association Family Benevolent Fund after local officials learned of Archer's love for first responders.

“This allows us to bring a smile to this struggling little kid and that’s a great thing,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Brouchard.

Archer also received his very own police cruiser and "official" police ID card.

“The joy and happiness of a little kid and the outpouring of community just around him is amazing,” said Steve Bradshaw, the boy’s father. “I can’t put it into words.”