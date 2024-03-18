Have you ever wondered what it's like to live in the best and worst states in the country?

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a person in the U.S. can expect to move 11.7 times in their lifetime. Therefore, making the right choice when moving homes is crucial, as it can be one of an individual's biggest purchases.

A new study conducted by Storage Company Pink Storage compared all 50 states across 16 key indicators, ranging from housing affordability and levels of violent crime to average life expectancy, to determine the worst and best states to live in.

According to the report, Texas is one of the worst states to live in, leaving many residents wondering what went wrong.

The research's key findings showed that Texas ranked in the top four for slow real estate growth.

In addition, Texas residents worked longer hours than every other state except Louisiana, which ranked first for hours worked.

Furthermore, Texas ranked 12th for levels of violent crime and 10th for auto crime.

Overall, Texas ranked sixth for the worst state to live in. The five states that ranked worse than Texas were Louisiana, Tennessee, Arizona, South Carolina, and California.

A February report ranked Texas among the top five states for women to live in.

"Moving home is one of the biggest decisions that you will have to make during your lifetime, and if you are moving across state lines, the move can be even more difficult," said Scott Evans of Pink Storage.

"Everyone will have different criteria when moving homes, but most people will want to live in an area with affordable housing, good job prospects, and low crime levels. Our study focuses on these core principles and should give some insights into what can be expected when moving to a certain state."

The study's results are crucial for anyone looking to relocate, as it highlights the importance of considering all factors before making a decision.

When deciding where to live, factors such as the economy, crime rate, education, and housing market should be considered.

In conclusion, while Texas may not be the best state to live in, it's important to note that every state has its pros and cons, and the decision to relocate should be made based on personal preferences and priorities.

The charts, full report, and methodology can be found on the company's site.