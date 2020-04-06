WATCH LIVE: NH Gov. Sununu to Give Update on Coronavirus Response

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

As of Sunday, New Hampshire had 669 cases of coronavirus, including nine deaths. Health officials said 92 people in New Hampshire with the virus have been hospitalized.

Thousands of golfers signed a petition urging New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to re-open golf courses closed during the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday , Sununu said New Hampshire had built 14 clinical surge flex facilities and now have 5,300 total hospital beds.

He also said state officials are working with the Grocers Association to develop guidelines to keep employees and customers safe and are implementing things like plexiglass sneeze guards at checkout counters.

The governor said public parks will remain open but he wants residents to practice social distancing guidelines and pick parks that are closer to their homes. His #HomeHikeChallenge! encouraged people to post pictures of their adventures over the weekend.