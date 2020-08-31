snow days

No More Snow Days? Why COVID Could Mean the End of Weather Related School Cancellations

One New England superintendent floated the idea at a recent school board meeting

By The Associated Press

Some educators are already wondering if remote learning could mean the end of snow days, the unexpected days off when weather conditions make it too hard for staff and children to reach school.

Bryan Olkowski, the superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union in Vermont, recently floated the idea at a school board meeting.

He said he brought it up lightheartedly, but it could be possible. Many school districts are working to switch to at least part-time remote education this fall.

It’s unclear if those systems could work with less than a day’s notice.

David Younce, of the Vermont Superintendents Association, said he hasn’t heard any formal conversations on the topic, but called the idea “common sense commentary.”

As kids start going back to school this fall, how will districts keep the air students and teachers breathe safe?

“The ability to work and learn from home is going to become more and more normalized, I suspect,” Younce told the Rutland Herald. “I think that makes it much easier to make a decision.”

But he said any decisions to shift to remote learning for inclement weather should be made in advance, such as noon the day before, to provide time for teachers, students and families to plan accordingly.

snow dayscoronavirusWeatherCOVID-19Vermont
