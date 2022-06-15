‘Persons of Interest' in Vermont Homicide Arrested After Standoff at NH Post Office

Two people wanted in connection with a homicide in Rutland, Vermont, were arrested in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning after crashing their car and breaking into a local post office.

New Hampshire State Police said they received a call shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a car that had driven off the road in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road. The two occupants had reportedly fled the scene of the crash and broken into a nearby post office by breaking a pane glass window.

State troopers secured the area and shut down the road in the area of Route 4 between Route 127 and Rabbit Road for several hours.

The man and woman eventually came out of the building and were taken into custody without incident.

They were later identified as Michael O'Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, Vermont. They were charged with burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice and are being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

During their investigation, New Hampshire State Police said they learned that O'Brien and Samplatsky were being sought as persons of interest in a homicide investigation out of Rutland, Vermont.

Police in Rutland originally said they were investigating a suspicious death Sunday on Baxter Street but declined to disclose further details. They said there was no risk to the public.