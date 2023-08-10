Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End

Wildfires swept through Hawaii's Maui island on Wednesday, searing away at beloved community landmarks and reducing its historic Lahaina Town to ashes.

Photos of Lahaina show little untouched by flames – the harbor was burned down, according to the town's updates, and its beloved banyan tree charred.

At least 36 people died in what quickly became one of the deadliest wildfires in recent U.S. history.

Click here to see satellite images before and after the wildfires, or here to see how you can help those impacted by the fires.