Police ID Man Killed in Crash Involving FedEx Truck on Route 32 in Mansfield

State police have identified the man who was killed in a crash involving a FedEx truck on Route 32 in Mansfield on Friday.

Troopers said a FedEx truck was driving southbound on Route 32 around 9:45 a.m. while 22-year-old Jeffrey Grassette, of Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on the same road approaching a non-contact vehicle.

As Grassette approached the non-contact vehicle, state police said he entered the southbound side of Route 32, crossed the double yellow line and hit the front end of the FedEx truck.

Grassette was later pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact TFC Hickey at Troop C at (860) 896-3200 ext. 8008.

