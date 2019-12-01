NBC News

Police Identify London Bridge Stabbing Victims

Officials identified the two victims as Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Londonvictims
AP

Police have identified the two people who were fatally stabbed in a terror attack at the London Bridge on Friday afternoon, NBC News reports.

In a statement by the Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday, officials identified the two victims as Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Merritt and Jones were both graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together program, where Merritt was a coordinator and Jones was a volunteer.

U.S. & World

Naval Base 11 hours ago

Base Shooter Watched Shooting Videos Before Attack: Official

Iran 15 hours ago

Iran Frees Chinese-American Scholar for US-Held Scientist

Merritt and Jones were fatally wounded when suspect Usman Khan, 28, who had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses, carried out the deadly stabbing attack on London Bridge a year after his release from prison.

Get more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

NBC NewsLondon BridgecoordinatorUniversity of Cambridge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us