Police Identify London Bridge Stabbing Victims

Police have identified the two people who were fatally stabbed in a terror attack at the London Bridge on Friday afternoon, NBC News reports.

In a statement by the Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday, officials identified the two victims as Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Merritt and Jones were both graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together program, where Merritt was a coordinator and Jones was a volunteer.

Merritt and Jones were fatally wounded when suspect Usman Khan, 28, who had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses, carried out the deadly stabbing attack on London Bridge a year after his release from prison.

Get more at NBC News