Peloton Challenges ‘Inaccurate' and ‘Misleading' Govt Warning on Treadmills

Federal regulators issued an alarming warning on Saturday for all owners of the Peloton Tread+ treadmill to stop using the popular running machine over concerns the equipment poses a serious risk to children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a release citing incidents of children being harmed on the machines one month after the fitness company announced in March that a child had died following "a tragic accident" on one of its treadmills. The regulators say at least 39 incidents have been reported.

"The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard," a CPSC statement on Saturday read.

The regulators recommend anyone using the Tread+ with children in the home immediately stop use of the machine. In at least one reported incident, they say, a child was injured while a parent was running on the treadmill.

Safety concerns extend to adult users of the machine as well. The CPSC said reports of a pet and certain objects being sucked beneath the treadmill suggest possible harm for a runner if they lose balance as a result.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the CPSC statement read.

Peloton fired back at the commission after the Saturday morning warning, calling the CPSC statement inaccurate and misleading. The company told NBC New York the 39 incidents cited by the commission are not solely linked to children, but also include incidents involving objects and a pet, and argues the CPSC statement does not thoroughly enough make that distinction.

"“The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ treadmill is inaccurate and misleading. The Tread+ is safe for Members to use in their homes and comes with safety instructions and warnings to ensure its safe use. Like all motorized exercise equipment, the Tread+ can pose hazards if the warnings and safety instructions are not followed. The Tread+ is not for children under 16. Peloton warns Members not to let children use the Tread+ and to keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times. Any owner of a treadmill – whether made by Peloton or not – should follow these warnings, as they are included in the applicable safety standards, which the Peloton Tread+ meets," Peloton's statement read.

CPSC released the following advice for Peloton Tread+ users: