Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears

Jennifer Pamula is charged with first-degree domestic murder

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived.

Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.

Woonsocket police responded to a home on Cato Street around 5 p.m. Monday and found Joseph Pamula inside, covered in blood and stabbed in the neck with a large pair of garden shears, according to WJAR-TV. Police said it was Jennifer Pamula's twin sister who made the 911 call.

"It was certainly, it was a violent death, that our officers immediately, when they responded into the scene, knew that they were dealing with what was going to be a homicide," Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

Jennifer Pamula allegedly told police at the scene that "I had to do it," and "I can't be hurt anymore."

Her sister, who also lived at the home, told police the incident stemmed from an argument about selling the house and getting rid of about a dozen cats.

Woonsocket police said they had responded to the home in the past for domestic issues, but none of them involving any violence.

