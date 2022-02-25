Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian Tennis Star Rublev Writes ‘No War Please' After Win

The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal match

Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during a semifinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2022.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera — as is common after matches.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match.

We don't know what's going on in Vladimir Putin's head as Russia invades Ukraine, says Anatol Lieven, an author and senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. It seems like Russia wants Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to surrender and agree to demilitarize, but there does not appear to be a concrete plan to replace the Ukrainian government.

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” said Medvedev, who will become the No. 1 men's player when rankings are announced next week.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev continued. "We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisAndrey Rublev
