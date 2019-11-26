Sam Hunt: Sorry for Driving Drunk After Tennessee Show

Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January

1181541570
Getty Images

Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.

The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

‘All Roads Lead to Putin’: Impeachment Ties Ukraine, Russia

Iran 10 hours ago

Iran Frees Chinese-American Scholar for US-Held Scientist

Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road. An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It says two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat. The newspaper says he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us