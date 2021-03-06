New Hampshire

Vaccinations Underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

About 12,000 people are expected to be vaccinated this weekend in Loudon, according to the governor

By Josh Sullivan and Katherine Underwood

A mass vaccination site opened Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, where the state hopes to administer Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine to 12,000 residents this weekend.

Gov. Chris Sununu was at the site Saturday morning, said the state was "looking to set records" in the battle against COVID-19.

The speedway is hosting the event on its 1,100 acres, after doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine became available in the Granite State. 

"We are logistics experts, we are accustomed to this, we've been doing this for over 30 years with NASCAR races," NHMS General Manager David McGrath explained Friday.

McGrath said that people should arrive no more than 15 minutes before their appointment, and that they will "come in either the north gate or the south gate.

That's where the nearly three-mile vaccine course begins. Eventually, drivers will arrive at the infield of the track, where they'll register and then make their way through in a single-file line, before spreading out at the vaccine tent. 

Once people get their shot, they will follow pit road to the center garage for observation, a place that's usually only open to NASCAR pit crews.

"A lot of people are excited to go into an area that they normally have never had access to," McGrath said.

Right now, New Hampshire is in Phase 1B of its vaccination plan. That means residents age 65 and older, residential facility staff, corrections officers and people medically vulnerable with two or more conditions are all eligible for the vaccine at this time.

More than 10,000 NASCAR fans will be welcomed into the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the largest sporting event in New England since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The next step, Phase 2A, will include school-aged children and educators. That phase is expected to be happen between March and May.

