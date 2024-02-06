Senate Republicans knife bipartisan border security bill, declaring it dead

Republican senators made clear Tuesday that they will kill the border security bill their party negotiated with Democrats, marking a stunning turnaround less than 48 hours after it was released by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and blessed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell — overruled by his Senate GOP members, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and former President Donald Trump — conceded it has no path to passage.

“We had a very robust discussion about whether or not this product could ever become law. And it’s been made pretty clear to us by the speaker that it will not become law.” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters. “So, I want to congratulate Sen. Lankford on a remarkable job of negotiating with the other side, getting the support of the Border Council. But it looks to me, and to most of our members, as if we have no real chance here to make a law.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., put it more bluntly: “The bill is deader than 4 o’clock.”

Within minutes of the bill's release on Sunday, Republican senators began coming out against it. By Tuesday, opposition reached a fever pitch, including from within McConnell's leadership team. It became clear they would not reach the necessary 60 votes to break a filibuster when the bill comes to the floor on Wednesday. That means aid to Ukraine and Israel will also be blocked for now.

