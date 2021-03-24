North Korea

Seoul: North Korea Fires Projectile Into Sea

The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The South Korean government is looking into unconfirmed reports saying North Korean leader Kim is in fragile condition after surgery.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately provide further details about the launch.

The launch came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed as cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend.

The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. Talks faltered after the collapse of Kim Jong Un’s second summit with former President Donald Trump in February 2019 where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.

The North has so far ignored the Biden administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won’t engage in meaningful talks with the U.S. unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as “hostile” policies, which clearly refers to the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure over its nuclear program.

Kim’s powerful sister last week berated the United States over its combined military exercises with South Korea, describing the drills as an invasion rehearsal and warned Washington to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

