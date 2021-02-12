Several Buildings on Fire at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford

Firefighters from several towns are responding to a large fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

There are multiple buildings on fire, according to Tolland County Dispatch.

The camp is located on Ashford Center Road.

Camp officials say there were no injuries.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their famiilies.

The camp has full medical facilities on-site to give the children all of the care they would normally receive in a hospital setting.

"We are saddened to share that there was a fire at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp this evening," CEO James Canton said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful that it appears nobody was injured, but can confirm that our Arts & Crafts, Woodshop, Cooking Zone and Camp Store buildings were all destroyed. We deeply appreciate the quick response of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police Troop C. Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing. We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will – as a family."