Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized the evening of Friday, Dec. 18, in California due to an "unspecified medical emergency," according to Santa Paula police.

On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., the British TV host was taken to Ventura County Medical Center. It was not clear as of Saturday, Dec. 17, if she still remains at the hospital or has since been released.

Officials told NBC News that the emergency was considered "non-life threatening."

NBC News and TODAY.com reached out to Osbourne's team in a request for comment.

In October 2021, the 70-year-old had another medical scare when a face-life procedure went awry, giving her painful and "horrendous" results.

Osbourne opened up about the five and a half hour-long plastic surgery operation and its repercussions in an April interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times.

“I had a full face-lift done in October and I looked like one of those f------ mummies that they wrap (with bandages),” Osbourne told the publication. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Following she procedure, Osbourne said that she told her surgeon, “‘You’ve got to be f------ joking.’”

“I looked like a f------ Cyclops," Osbourne continued, explaining that her eyes didn't look the same. "I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

After her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, vowed that they would have the procedure redone, Osbourne said she was happy with her appearance months later.

Osbourne, meanwhile, hosts the prime-time talk show, "The Talk U.K.," every weeknight. Her new role comes after she left CBS' "The Talk" in 2021. At the time, she received backlash for defending Piers Morgan, who called Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, a liar in her emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sheryl Underwood, "The Talk" co-host, and Osbourne got into a heated argument on-air, debating Morgan's comments. After an investigation by CBS and a temporary hiatus of "The Talk," Osbourne left the show.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” NBC News reported the network said in a statement.

In March 2021, Osbourne tweeted an apology, saying, "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community. To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."

She continued: "I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over."

Osbourne added that she was "still learning" and would continue to "listen and do better."

