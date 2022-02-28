4 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Hartford, Conn.

State police have identified the four people who died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford early Saturday morning.

A Chevy Equinox was going in the wrong direction on I-84 East in the tunnel by Exit 51 in downtown Hartford around 2:45 a.m. when it collided head-on with a truck, according to state police.

State police said 40-year-old Natachia Izekia Rivera-Hall, of Hartford, was driving the Equinox the wrong way on the highway and she and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified one passenger as 40-year-old April Slade, of Hartford, and said investigators were working to identify the other two people who died.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the two additional passengers as 37-year-old Yarelis Ramos, of Hartford, and 31-year-old Quashonda Grant, also of Hartford.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for possible minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098.

The highway was shut down for more than four hours after the crash.

It was the second fatal wrong-way crash on Connecticut highways on Saturday morning.

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in I-91 in Meriden just about 20 minutes before the crash in Hartford.

State police issued a statement about wrong-way crashes in the state:

"The issue of wrong way drivers is one that is not unique to our State. It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new. When calls are received reporting wrong way drivers, State Police respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved. In general, contributing factors that lead to wrong way drivers are not limited to those who are impaired, they can also involve those experiencing mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility. Wrong way drivers are often identified by Troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911. We urge the public to continue to call 911 immediately when they witness these drivers on the roadway. Helping your loved ones manage their mental and physical health and evaluating driving capabilities to determine if maintaining an operator’s license is appropriate, pulling over and calling 911 if you fall ill while driving, avoiding travel in severe weather conditions, and having a designated driver or using a share ride service are all ways that can help contribute to preventing these occurrences."