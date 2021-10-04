Thousands of Conn. State Employees Still Non-Compliant With Vaccine Mandate

Thousands of state employees are still non-compliant with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the deadline nears. State employees have through the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 4, to provide proof of vaccination or for those who are exempt, get tested weekly.

State officials said as of Sunday afternoon, 23,000 employees (74%) are vaccinated, 5,000 employees are opting for the testing option (15%) and 3,000 (11%) are still non-compliant.

According to officials, the state expects most of the remaining non-compliant employees to get their documentation in by Monday night and expects minimal impact on operations.

Gov. Lamont is giving state employees another week to verify they are vaccinated or agree to weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We remain very optimistic that by the end of the day on Monday we'll be in good shape, but we have to plan in case we do have disruptions that we're prepared to continue to provide those critical public safety and public health functions that are required," said Josh Geballe, the governor's Chief Operating Officer.

The governor provided an update Wednesday on the mandate for state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing.

The executive order Governor Ned Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, childcare staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis.

On Friday, the State Employees Bargaining Coalition (SEBAC), which is the union for state employees, sent a letter to Lamont requesting a 20-day extension and said these employees are providing essential services at unprecedented short staffing levels.

Anyone who chooses not to be in compliance by the end of the day on Monday could face being put on unpaid leave, according to Geballe.

Those employees could be put on unpaid leave as early as Tuesday, Oct. 5, but no later than Monday, Oct. 11, as last minute paperwork comes in, he added.

Last week, Lamont asked the National Guard to be ready to step in if there are staffing shortages.

The governor has directed Major General Francis Evon to plan for an activation of the Connecticut National Guard to fill in at agencies that provide critical health and safety services, if necessary. That activation would last until enough employees are compliant or new employees can be hired.

The mandate only applies to employees in the executive branch, not in the judicial or legislative.